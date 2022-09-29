ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the August 31st total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

ArcelorMittal stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,159. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.58. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $19.27 and a 12-month high of $37.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.93.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.05. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ArcelorMittal

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MT. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth $497,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth $1,434,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 767,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,424,000 after purchasing an additional 125,474 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 34,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($46.94) to €46.10 ($47.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €31.00 ($31.63) to €23.50 ($23.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.10.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

