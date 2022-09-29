ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from €31.00 to €23.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. ArcelorMittal traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $19.44, with a volume of 79018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MT. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($46.94) to €46.10 ($47.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.58.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.05. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $22.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

