AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.00.

Several research firms have commented on ATR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total transaction of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,660.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AptarGroup Trading Up 2.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATR opened at $98.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.32. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $94.03 and a fifty-two week high of $135.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.17 and its 200 day moving average is $107.84.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 44.31%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

