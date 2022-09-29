Appreciate Group (LON:APP) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 27.50 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 26.30 ($0.32). Approximately 868,334 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 232% from the average daily volume of 261,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.30).

Appreciate Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £49.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,315.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 26.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.73.

Insider Transactions at Appreciate Group

In other Appreciate Group news, insider Guy Paul C. Parsons acquired 26,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £7,142.85 ($8,630.80). In other Appreciate Group news, insider Guy Paul C. Parsons acquired 26,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £7,142.85 ($8,630.80). Also, insider Guy Paul C. Parsons acquired 17,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £4,917.64 ($5,942.05).

About Appreciate Group

Appreciate Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a prepayment, gifting, and engagement company for corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers Love2shop Gift Card, a pre-paid gift card; Love2shop Gift Voucher, a multi-retailer voucher; Love2shop Holidays, a travel agency; single store gift cards and vouchers; flexecash cards and e-codes; and corporate gifted cards and vouchers, as well as operates highstreetvouchers.com, an online voucher site.

