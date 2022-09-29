Applied Capital LLC Sells 1,178 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Applied Capital LLC lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 25,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 24.8% in the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 11,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.94. 59,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592,229. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.57. The stock has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.44.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

