Applied Capital LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

Applied Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October in the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000.

Get Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October alerts:

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October Trading Down 1.3 %

IOCT stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.50. 2,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,889. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.61.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.