Applied Capital LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Applied Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) by 159.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,518 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for 1.8% of Applied Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Applied Capital LLC owned about 0.38% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUHP. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $133,326,000. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,840,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,124,000. REDW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,875,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,300,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,061. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25.

