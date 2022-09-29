Applied Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Applied Capital LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 5.9% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,014,158,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,534,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 1,449,763 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of VTI stock traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $181.87. 132,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,533,010. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $180.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.88.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

