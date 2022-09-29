Applied Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Applied Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFCF. DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

DFCF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,093. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $55.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day moving average is $44.18.

