APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates lowered its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in APA were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in APA by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in APA during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,870,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in APA during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in APA during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,209,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in APA by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APA traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $34.96. The stock had a trading volume of 470,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,086,962. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 3.81.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. On average, analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. APA’s payout ratio is currently 5.62%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on APA from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.94.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

