Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $34.90

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.90 and last traded at $35.61, with a volume of 92687 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.45.

Anterix Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.49.

Get Anterix alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anterix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the period. QVT Financial LP raised its stake in Anterix by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 446,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,862,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Anterix by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 275,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,446 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 249,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.