Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 248.5% from the August 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANGPY. HSBC raised Anglo American Platinum from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anglo American Platinum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANGPY traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.18. 44,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,446. Anglo American Platinum has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.16.

Anglo American Platinum Cuts Dividend

About Anglo American Platinum

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3027 per share. This represents a yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th.

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

