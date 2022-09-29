Analysts Set PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target at $62.50

Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PENN shares. JMP Securities began coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PENN Entertainment to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

PENN stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. PENN Entertainment has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $81.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.12.

Insider Activity

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.33%. PENN Entertainment’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that PENN Entertainment will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $193,420.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,233.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,147,000 after purchasing an additional 206,254 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.