Analysts Set Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Price Target at $15.44

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.44.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Argo Blockchain from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th.
Argo Blockchain Price Performance
Argo Blockchain stock opened at $4.07 on Thursday. Argo Blockchain has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.39.
Institutional Trading of Argo Blockchain
Argo Blockchain Company Profile
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Argo Blockchain (ARBK)
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.