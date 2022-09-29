Analysts Set Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Price Target at $15.44

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.44.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Argo Blockchain from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Argo Blockchain Price Performance

Argo Blockchain stock opened at $4.07 on Thursday. Argo Blockchain has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Institutional Trading of Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARBK. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Argo Blockchain by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.