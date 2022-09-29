Analysts Set Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Target Price at $152.00

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE:WMS opened at $125.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.45. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $80.81 and a 1-year high of $153.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.22. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The company had revenue of $914.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, EVP Brian W. King sold 1,870 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.98, for a total transaction of $263,632.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,131.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $40,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,827,280 shares in the company, valued at $517,792,711.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian W. King sold 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.98, for a total value of $263,632.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,131.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 454,694 shares of company stock valued at $62,363,942. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 22.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 701,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,204,000 after buying an additional 279,920 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,049.7% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 22,463 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,061,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.