Analysts Set abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Price Target at GBX 171.67

Shares of abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 171.67 ($2.07).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABDN shares. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of abrdn in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on abrdn from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on abrdn from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut abrdn to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 135 ($1.63) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on abrdn from GBX 145 ($1.75) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Insider Transactions at abrdn

In other abrdn news, insider Stephanie Bruce purchased 66,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £98,729.32 ($119,295.94).

abrdn Stock Performance

abrdn Dividend Announcement

Shares of abrdn stock opened at GBX 134.20 ($1.62) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.97, a current ratio of 35.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 496.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 154.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 174.91. abrdn has a 52 week low of GBX 131.40 ($1.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 265.30 ($3.21).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. abrdn’s payout ratio is 54.07%.

About abrdn

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

