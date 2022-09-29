Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 24.9% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.4% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $3.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.06. The stock had a trading volume of 23,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,421. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.50 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.26.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.53.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

