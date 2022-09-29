Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.95 and last traded at $32.78. Approximately 670,783 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 388,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.26.
Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Trading Up 1.6 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average of $35.34.
