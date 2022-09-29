Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT – Get Rating) rose 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.43 and last traded at $13.20. Approximately 83,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 111,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average of $15.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 371.8% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 65,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 69,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $203,000.

