AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Short Interest Up 77.2% in September

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 77.2% from the August 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 957,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME traded down $1.42 on Thursday, reaching $112.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,288. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.96. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.72%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $794,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 88,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 45,954 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 171,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,887,000 after purchasing an additional 111,849 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.