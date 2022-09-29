American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 27.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,151 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Tower by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,339,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,683 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 1,183.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,518,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $8.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $212.40. The company had a trading volume of 52,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,044. The stock has a market cap of $98.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $218.13 and a 12 month high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.22.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.29.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

