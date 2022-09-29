American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Position Reduced by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 1.3% of FCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $488,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.8% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 8.1% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in American Tower by 3.7% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,143,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.29.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $221.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $102.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.22. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $218.13 and a 52-week high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.08%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

