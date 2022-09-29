América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Sold by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates lessened its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 23,266 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in América Móvil were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 4.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,876 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 29.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 47,844 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 1.0% during the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.50 to $20.40 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.73.

América Móvil Stock Down 5.2 %

América Móvil stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.98. The stock had a trading volume of 162,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,440. The stock has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.57. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

América Móvil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1964 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.84%.

About América Móvil

(Get Rating)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

