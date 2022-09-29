Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Hits New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $56.61 and last traded at $57.19, with a volume of 4130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.91.

Specifically, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $236,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 693,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,871,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $156,607.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 905,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,282,805.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $236,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,871,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,246 shares of company stock worth $937,852. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AMBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Ambarella from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

Ambarella Stock Down 4.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -49.98 and a beta of 1.52.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 39,419 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,046,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,922,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 413,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,983,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 113.8% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 56,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 29,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.