Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Hits New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $56.61 and last traded at $57.19, with a volume of 4130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.91.
Specifically, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $236,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 693,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,871,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $156,607.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 905,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,282,805.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $236,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,871,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,246 shares of company stock worth $937,852. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on AMBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Ambarella from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.
Ambarella Stock Down 4.9 %
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 39,419 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,046,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,922,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 413,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,983,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 113.8% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 56,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 29,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.
Ambarella Company Profile
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
