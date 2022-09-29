Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $41.08. The stock had a trading volume of 177,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,321,525. The stock has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.61 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.22.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 387.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

