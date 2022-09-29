Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Boosted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,448 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up 0.5% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $18,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.19. 122,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,321,525. The stock has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.61 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.22.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 387.63%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

