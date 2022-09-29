Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Gap Down to $13.85

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.85, but opened at $13.24. Altimmune shares last traded at $12.99, with a volume of 2,564 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALT. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Altimmune from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Altimmune from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Altimmune from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Altimmune presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Altimmune Trading Down 9.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $611.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10.

Insider Transactions at Altimmune

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,788.75% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vipin K. Garg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $225,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,912,648.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vipin K. Garg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $225,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,912,648.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider M Scot Roberts sold 10,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $122,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,305 shares in the company, valued at $99,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,164 shares of company stock worth $671,868. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Altimmune by 957.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 225,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 204,248 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Altimmune by 538.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 50,257 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Altimmune by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,400,000 after buying an additional 1,490,012 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

