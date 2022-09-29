Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Almaden Minerals from C$1.00 to C$0.40 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Almaden Minerals Stock Up 5.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.71 and a current ratio of 15.71. The company has a market cap of $28.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.98. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.28.

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.