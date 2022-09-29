Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.25 Million Position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 58,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs comprises 1.1% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BUFR. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter worth $126,920,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 20.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,805,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,200,000 after buying an additional 476,683 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 7.6% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,440,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,005,000 after buying an additional 171,421 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 41.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,832,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,567,000 after buying an additional 536,655 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 55.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,605,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,172,000 after buying an additional 572,376 shares during the period.

First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA BUFR opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.44. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 52 week low of $20.78 and a 52 week high of $24.14.

