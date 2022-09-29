Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.76 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 4.1% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 626.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,831,000 after buying an additional 2,446,120 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.21. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.97 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.