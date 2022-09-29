Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $81.68 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $79.82 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.78.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

