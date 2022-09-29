Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,912 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,522 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,378,828 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 103,189 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 312,371 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 72,840 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE F opened at $11.93 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on F. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Nomura raised Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.