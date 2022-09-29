Alliance Mining (CVE:ALM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Alliance Mining Corp. (CVE:ALM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Alliance Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.23. The company has a market cap of C$944,160.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59.

Alliance Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliance Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Red Rice Lake property comprising 14 mineral claims located in the Bissett Gold Mine Camp in Manitoba; and Moose Gold Property located in the Bissett Rice Lake district of Southern Manitoba.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.