Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 458,600 shares, an increase of 119.4% from the August 31st total of 209,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Allego Trading Down 23.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLG traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,220. Allego has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allego

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Allego during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allego during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allego during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Allego during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Allego during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Allego

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allego in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

