Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,838,000 shares, a growth of 110.2% from the August 31st total of 1,826,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ALFFF remained flat at $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67. Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $0.85.

About Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V.

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemicals and synthetic fibers, refrigerated foods, telecommunications, and natural gas and hydrocarbons businesses. It operates in five segments: Alpek, Sigma, Axtel, Newpek, and Others. The company manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephtalate, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, and caprolactam.

