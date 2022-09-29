Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,838,000 shares, a growth of 110.2% from the August 31st total of 1,826,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ALFFF remained flat at $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67. Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $0.85.
About Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V.
