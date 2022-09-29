Akumin (TSE:AKU) Trading Down 7.3%

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.29 and last traded at C$2.30. Approximately 25,186 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 27,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.75 price objective on shares of Akumin in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Akumin Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$204.99 million and a PE ratio of -2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 564.50.
Akumin Company Profile
Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations.
