Akumin (TSE:AKU) Trading Down 7.3%

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.29 and last traded at C$2.30. Approximately 25,186 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 27,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.75 price objective on shares of Akumin in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Akumin Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$204.99 million and a PE ratio of -2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 564.50.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin ( TSE:AKU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$245.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$247.42 million. Research analysts anticipate that Akumin Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations.

