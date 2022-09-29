Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. William Blair’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 122.63% from the company’s current price.
Akouos Stock Up 5.7 %
AKUS stock opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $198.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69. Akouos has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $12.77.
Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.18. On average, analysts anticipate that Akouos will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Akouos Company Profile
Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.
