Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. William Blair’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 122.63% from the company’s current price.

Akouos Stock Up 5.7 %

AKUS stock opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $198.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69. Akouos has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $12.77.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.18. On average, analysts anticipate that Akouos will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Akouos by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Akouos during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akouos by 21.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Akouos by 2,160.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Akouos during the first quarter worth about $65,000.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

