Airbloc (ABL) Price Hits $0.0108 on Top Exchanges

Airbloc (ABL) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Airbloc coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Airbloc has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Airbloc has a market cap of $4.02 million and $42,663.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010960 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Airbloc

Airbloc was first traded on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins. Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc. Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Airbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes.The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node.(korean)”

