AHL Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 2.0% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 721,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after purchasing an additional 53,829 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.52. 378,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,376,284. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $110.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

