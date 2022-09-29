AHL Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

AHL Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,141,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 722,530 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 384.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 966,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,116,000 after acquiring an additional 766,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $74.82. The company had a trading volume of 41,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,915. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.50 and a 52-week high of $81.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.90.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

