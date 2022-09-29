Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Short Interest Update

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 82.0% from the August 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Agronomics Trading Up 2.8 %
AGNMF traded up 0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching 0.14. 9,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,523. Agronomics has a fifty-two week low of 0.12 and a fifty-two week high of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 0.20.
Agronomics Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agronomics (AGNMF)
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Agronomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agronomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.