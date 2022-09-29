Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Short Interest Update

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 82.0% from the August 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Agronomics Trading Up 2.8 %

AGNMF traded up 0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching 0.14. 9,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,523. Agronomics has a fifty-two week low of 0.12 and a fifty-two week high of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 0.20.

Get Agronomics alerts:

Agronomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Agronomics Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in funds, equity and equity related products. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, nascent industry of modern foods, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Agronomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agronomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.