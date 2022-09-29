AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

AgroFresh Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %

AgroFresh Solutions stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.75. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $2.33.

Institutional Trading of AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions ( NASDAQ:AGFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $25.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGFS. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,959,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 197,900 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,750,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 199,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 22,825 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

