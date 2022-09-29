Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 96,801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 850,743 shares.The stock last traded at $65.51 and had previously closed at $69.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.86.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Stock Down 5.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.59.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.234 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Agree Realty by 141.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 35,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 20,535 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in Agree Realty by 56.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 67,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 24,259 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Agree Realty by 6.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 628,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,313,000 after purchasing an additional 40,687 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.