Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Purchased by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 197,235 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.03% of Agree Realty worth $56,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 56.1% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of ADC stock traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.09. 150,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,743. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $80.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.41.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

