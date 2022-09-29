ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $36.01

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.01 and last traded at $36.40, with a volume of 39849 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.67.

AGESY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ING Group initiated coverage on ageas SA/NV in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on ageas SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.93.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.13.

ageas SA/NV ( OTCMKTS:AGESY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ageas SA/NV will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

