AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.05

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 4113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

AGC Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. AGC had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGC Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGC Company Profile

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

