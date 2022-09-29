AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Purchases 8,889 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,889 shares during the quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,422,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,558,000 after purchasing an additional 75,057 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 27.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 875,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after buying an additional 185,931 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 24.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 73,427 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 68.4% in the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 357,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 145,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 341,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 14,529 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,632. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $12.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

