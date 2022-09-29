AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Purchases 175,292 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) by 162.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,292 shares during the quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 9.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.9% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 93,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,626,633. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clear Channel Outdoor Trading Down 1.1 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.15 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.33.

CCO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.38. 52,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,129. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $4.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

