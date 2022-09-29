AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHD. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the second quarter worth $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

PHD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.64. 2,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,184. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $12.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Increases Dividend

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

