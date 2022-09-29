Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.95

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 58762 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Advantage Solutions from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Advantage Solutions Trading Down 8.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $659.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Transactions at Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $981.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.97 million. Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ratzan purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 152,269 shares in the company, valued at $376,104.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,774,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 62,402 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,539,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after buying an additional 251,742 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,889,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,592,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 25,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 771,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,243 shares in the last quarter. 26.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Further Reading

